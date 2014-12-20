Japan taxes foreign e-books, games, apps 8% from October 2015

Japan is bringing forward proposals to subject sales by non-resident providers of electronic services to consumers to the 8% Consumption Tax from 1 October 2015. The move comes following pressure by local providers who are penalised by being subject to the tax on domestic sales.

It is estimated that the measure will raise ¥3.2 bilion per annum – approximately €22 million.

The proposals will bring into Japan’s VAT (Consumption Tax) net app’s, e-books, streaming or downloads of games, music and film sold by platforms outside of Japan.