Japan’s recovery means doubling of Consumption Tax probable

  • May 17, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The publication of strong GDP figures for the first quarter of 2013 means that the conditional Japanese Consumption Tax rise from 5% to 10% is now likely to go ahead.

The increase in Japanese Consumption Tax to 10% was first proposed in July 2012.  It was submitted to help fund the social costs of a rapidly ageing population, and large public debt.  The plan is to raise the Japanese VAT rate in two stages: to 8% on 1 April 2014; and then to 10% on 1 October 2015.

However, a condition introduced to the Tax Bill stipulated that Japan’s economy must be growing again.  The latest quarterly result of 0.9% growth in the quarter is relatively strong in global terms.  It is likely that a final decision will be taken after the second quarter results are published.

