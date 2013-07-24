Kazakhstan to improve VAT compliance rules
- Jul 24, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The Kazakh tax authorities are to take measures to help prevent a growing wave of VAT fraud - similar to that seen in the EU over the past five years.
The Tax and Customs Authority is to publish new guidance and rules in the following areas:
- New VAT registration applications
- The introduction of the reverse charge mechanism to reduce the occasions where a VAT registration is required
- Request cash deposits or bank guarantees for certain importing activities
