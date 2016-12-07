Kazakhstan to retain VAT
- Dec 7, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Kazakhstan has withdrawn plans to scrap its VAT regime in favour of a simplified Sales Tax system.
VAT in Kazakhstan is currently 12%, and is charged by all business entities with an annual turnover above MCI 30,000. Foreign companies cannot register for the VAT, but their customers will typically be required to withhold the VAT from invoice payments.
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara