Kazakhstan VAT compliance changes
- Jul 13, 2013 | Richard Asquith
A number of changes to the Kazakh VAT regime are to be implemented from January 2014. These include:
- Clarification of non-residents who act as de facto tax agents
- Applications for changes to the payment dates of VAT liabilities
- A new deadline of 10 working days for the settlement of outstanding VAT
- Non-resident VAT payers will be able to settle their VAT bills on the 25th (instead of the 15th) of the month following the reporting period
- Introduction of e-invoices
- New rules on the deductability of input VAT on mixed use residential/commercial properties
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara