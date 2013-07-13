Kazakhstan VAT compliance changes

A number of changes to the Kazakh VAT regime are to be implemented from January 2014. These include:

Clarification of non-residents who act as de facto tax agents Applications for changes to the payment dates of VAT liabilities A new deadline of 10 working days for the settlement of outstanding VAT Non-resident VAT payers will be able to settle their VAT bills on the 25th (instead of the 15th) of the month following the reporting period Introduction of e-invoices New rules on the deductability of input VAT on mixed use residential/commercial properties