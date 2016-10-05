Kazakhstan VAT e-invoices
Oct 5, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Kazakhstan is seeking to compel more high-risk traders to adopt electronic invoices.
The proposal is to include commodity traders from the start of 2017. Many traders involved with imports/exports and warehouse operating are already required to offer e-invoices. It is expected that all VAT registered businesses will have to offer e-invoices by 2018.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara