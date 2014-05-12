Kenya extends VAT exemptions

Kenya has agreed to increase the number of basic goods which are exempt from its 16% VAT rate.

The new goods include:

Solar energy equipment

Animal feed and related equipment

Fishing nets

The move comes following the introduction of the Kenya VAT Act 2013, which removed the 12% reduced VAT rate and the reclassification of many previously exempt goods as subject to the standard VAT rate.

Other basic goods which are VAT exempt include: basic grains, rice, bread, agricultural supplies, medicines and pharmaceuticals.