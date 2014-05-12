Kenya extends VAT exemptions
- May 12, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Kenya has agreed to increase the number of basic goods which are exempt from its 16% VAT rate.
- The new goods include:
- Solar energy equipment
- Animal feed and related equipment
- Fishing nets
The move comes following the introduction of the Kenya VAT Act 2013, which removed the 12% reduced VAT rate and the reclassification of many previously exempt goods as subject to the standard VAT rate.
Other basic goods which are VAT exempt include: basic grains, rice, bread, agricultural supplies, medicines and pharmaceuticals.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara