Kenya VAT changes

The new 2015/16 budget for Kenya includes a number of VAT changes, including:

Good in transit will be nil rated instead of exempt from VAT, meaning input suffered will be recoverable

VAT credits in returns will be refundable within 12 months of application

Goods provided for the construction of capital works in industrial estates will now be exempted

The current Kenyan VAT rate is 16%. There is no reduced rate, but there is a nil rate and zero rating.