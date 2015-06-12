Kenya VAT changes
- Jun 12, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The new 2015/16 budget for Kenya includes a number of VAT changes, including:
- Good in transit will be nil rated instead of exempt from VAT, meaning input suffered will be recoverable
- VAT credits in returns will be refundable within 12 months of application
- Goods provided for the construction of capital works in industrial estates will now be exempted
The current Kenyan VAT rate is 16%. There is no reduced rate, but there is a nil rate and zero rating.
