Kuwait approves VAT and excise draft laws

  • Aug 11, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Kuwait has accepted this week draft implementation laws from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for new VAT and excise taxes.

Kuwait is one of the six member states of the GCC, all of which are planning to introduce 5% VAT over the next year.  Only Saudi Arabia and the UAE are likely to launch on 1 Jan 2018.  The other four countries plan to follow later in the year. These include: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara