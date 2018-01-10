VATLive > Blog > VAT > Kuwait may ditch VAT launch - Avalara

Kuwait may ditch VAT launch

  • Jan 10, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Kuwait may ditch VAT launch

Kuwait may consider introducing an alternative to the proposed 5% VAT regime.

Kuwait is one of the six Arab Gulf countries which committed in 2017 to launching a harmonised VAT regime within two years. On 1 January 2018, Saudi Arabia and the UAE implemented VAT. A third country, Bahrain, has committed to launching later in 2018. Qatar and Oman may launch in 2019.

Kuwait was already struggling to get its more independent-minded parliament to back the indirect tax launch, and had recently indicated a 2019 launch at best.  So the government is now reported to be exploring an alternative, progressive tax.  This could be a plain Sales Tax or Corporate Income Tax with a minimum profit cap to take small and medium sized business out of the tax net.

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
Kuwait readies VAT legislation
August 7, 2018

The Kuwaiti government is reported to be reading draft VAT implementation legislation for the national assembly to review in October 2018. This could lead to implementation in...
Read more
Kuwait delays VAT till 2021
May 15, 2018

Kuwait's parliamentary committee has said today that the introduction of a 5% VAT regime has been delayed until 2021. The postponement is likely down to...
Read more
Four Gulf states not ready for VAT till end of 2019
February 15, 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared that the Arab Gulf states of Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait will not be prepared for the launch...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara