Latvia VAT returns changes
- Feb 28, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Following changes to Latvia VAT compliance and invoicing rules from 1 January 2013, new guidance has been issued on the 15 January 2013 on the completion and submission of VAT returns.
The latest rules set out the new lay out of the VAT returns, and associated appendices – such as reporting on VAT on real estate transactions.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara