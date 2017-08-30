Lebanon 11% VAT Oct 2017
Aug 30, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Lebanon has gazetted a rise in its Value Added Tax from 10% to 11% from 1 October 2017.
The rise was originally approved by Parliament in March year. The increase in VAT is part of a range of tax rises being introduced to help control the rapidly rising state debt levels. Following a number of years of non-functioning government, debt as a % of GDP rose to the world's third highest.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
