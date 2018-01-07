VATLive > Blog > VAT > Lebanon VAT rise to 11% Jan 2018 - Avalara

Lebanon VAT rise to 11% Jan 2018

  • Jan 7, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Lebanon has gazetted a rise in its Value Added Tax from 10% to 11% from 1 January 2018.

The rise was originally approved by Parliament in October 2017.  The increase in VAT is part of a range of tax rises being introduced to help control the rapidly rising state debt levels.  Following a number of years of non-functioning government, debt as a % of GDP rose to the world’s third highest.

