Lithuania cuts VAT on food
- Mar 6, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Lithuanian Parliament has issued a proposal to reduce the VAT rate on foodstuffs. The proposal would set foods at the reduced VAT rate of 9%.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara