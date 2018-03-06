VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Lithuania cuts VAT on food - Avalara

Lithuania cuts VAT on food

  • Mar 6, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Lithuania cuts VAT on food

The Lithuanian Parliament has issued a proposal to reduce the VAT rate on foodstuffs. The proposal would set foods at the reduced VAT rate of 9%.

Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara