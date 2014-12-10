Lithuania raises Intrastat reporting threshold

The Lithuanian VAT authorities have confirmed that the annual turnover thresholds for Intrastat reporting are to rise from 1 January 2015. The new thresholds have also been restated in Euro’s for the first time following the adoption of the European currency from 1 January 2015.

For the reporting of intra-community arrivals, the threshold will be €290,000 per annum. For the reporting of intra-community dispatches, the threshold will be €215,000.