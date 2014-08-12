Lithuania simplifies VAT registrations
Lithuania, one of the 28 members states of the EU, is to reduce the bureaucracy around applications for Value Added Tax registrations.
The new procedure has reduced the application process from three forms (for companies, entrepreneurs and funds) to a single application, an FR 0388. In addition, companies may apply for a VAT registration at the same time as being incorporated so that they commence with taxable supplies immediately.
The above measures were introduced by the State Tax Inspectorate, and came into force from the start of September 2014.
