Lithuania VAT invoice registers
- Jul 13, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Lithuanian VAT registered businesses will be required to maintain register of VAT invoices and transport paperwork. The requirement will cover both sales and purchase invoices. All movements of goods are covered – domestic and cross-border to both EU and non-EU countries. The measure is designed to reduce extensive VAT fraud which is estimated to cost the country many millions in lost revenues.
From 1 October 2016, the register will have to be filed with the tax inspectorate online. Future submissions will be on a monthly basis.
