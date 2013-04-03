Lithuanian VAT compliance changes
Apr 3, 2013
The Lithuanian VAT Law has been updated to include a number of compliance changes. These include:
- New guidance notes for the completion of the European Sales Listings (ESL)
- New rights to offset Lithuanian input VAT by foreign companies selling goods from Lithuania to other European member states
- Update on the use of invoices and credit notes.
All of the above changes came into effect from January 2013.
