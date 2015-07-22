London set to benefit from EU FTT proposals

Plans due this month to relaunch a watered-down Financial Transaction Tax (FTT) across 11 EU member states in 2017 look set to benefit London financial markets. This comes despite criticism from the German and French central banks, and threats from major European investment banks to shift trading to London to avoid the levy.

The latest proposals, sponsored by the French socialist government of François Hollande, have scaled back the range of taxable securities and withdrawn the extra-territorial obligation of foreign governments to apply the tax. George Osborne had unsuccessfully challenged this element of the previous proposals at the European Court of Justice in April 2014.

It appears the sums likely to be raised from the revised FTT would be a small fraction of the original €35 billion estimated by the European Commission (EC) – including over €4 billion from the UK. A lot of political capital has been invested in introducing the tax so a face-saving version is probably inevitable.