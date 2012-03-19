Luxembourg cuts intra-community EC sales reporting threshold

The Luxembourg VAT authorities have confirmed that the reporting threshold for EC sales listing (ESL) has been reduced. From 1 January 2012, it has been cut from €100,000 to €50,000 per annum for companies which file quarterly.

ESLs are filings detailing sales or despatches of goods or services from one EU VAT registered business to another in one of the other 27 European Union member states. They are used for the monitoring of sales of goods and services between businesses, and also to help detect VAT fraud. The 2010 VAT Package, issued by the European Commission, stepped-up the frequency of reporting, typically from quarterly to monthly filings.