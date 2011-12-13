Luxembourg E-books VAT cut from 15% to 3% 2012

This month, Luxembourg – European home of Amazon - has joined the growing number of EU member states to reduce the VAT rate on the sale of electronic books and newspapers. It announced on 12 December a cutting of VAT on digital publishing from 15% to 3% from January 2012. This will mean a potential saving off many Kindle – which retails from Luxembourg - ebooks of up to £1. France has recently given a similar tax break, and Spain is reviewing its position. This is in contradiction to the EU-set rules on VAT which requires it to be charged at the higher, standard rate applicable to the country. The motives for these actions vary from seeking to attract foreign investment from the global publishing industry through to wanting to help subsidise the struggling newspaper sector.

Traditional print at VAT advantage

Most EU states apply zero or reduced VAT rates to traditional paper publications, books and newspapers. This is bound-up in the principle that such materials make a vital cultural and educational contribution to society. Whilst this discount is not strictly permitted by the European VAT legislation, Directives, they are provided for through temporary derogations if in place prior to the creation of the European Single Market – January 1991.

EU blocks lower VAT for digital books and news

By contrast, the EU views the supply of electronic-based reading materials – books and newspapers - as a different form of supply, and so should be levied at the higher rate. Below are examples of the different tax rates for the two medium: Country Printed VAT rate Electronic VAT rate Belgium 6% 21%

Germany 7% 19%

Ireland 0% 21%

Spain 4% 18%

UK 0% 20% In October of this year the EU sought to clarify its position around two arguments: They are electronic supplies, which are liable to the normal standard VAT rates according to Article 98(2) of the VAT Directive; and They contain large elements of advance marketing and advertising features, which makes them more commercial in nature and therefore not warranting special consideration for VAT rate derogations. Also, in general, the EC is not willing to make new exceptions on the application of the standard VAT rate. It views any extension of this general principle as a distortion of the principles of VAT as a general tax on consumption.

Luxembourg and France move to defy EU position