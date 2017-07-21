VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Luxembourg loses 60% of e-commerce VAT - Avalara

Luxembourg loses 60% of e-commerce VAT

  • Jul 21, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Luxembourg loses 60% of e-commerce VAT

2017 Luxembourg government revenue figures have confirmed that the 2015 e-services EU VAT MOSS reform has cost the principality over 60% of its e-commerce revenues.

The reforms shifted the B2C e-services place of taxation from the origin of the provider to the location of consumption – generally where the consumer is ordinarily resident.  Historically, many e-services providers – including Skype, Amazon, Apple, Google – had located their EU businesses in Luxembourg to benefit from the (then) 15% VAT rate, the lowest in the EU.

The original plan had been to change the basis of taxation to the destination principle in 2010, as part of the reforms of B2B services.  However, Luxembourg secured a 5-year delay to allow it to plan for the fiscal shock of lost revenues.  It also secured 3-year parachute payments worth over €1billion from other member states which kicked in from 2015.  Luxembourg raised its VAT rate to 17% at the same time to help meet the shortfall.

Click for free Luxembourgian VAT info

Need help with VAT compliance in Luxembourg?



Researching Luxembourg's VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Luxembourg VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/luxembourg,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/luxembourg,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/luxembourg,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/luxembourg,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/luxembourg,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/luxembourg,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/luxembourg,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/luxembourg,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara