Luxembourg to raise VAT registration threshold

The European Commission has granted Luxembourg a derogation from the EU VAT Directive to enable it to raise the annual VAT registration threshold from €10,000 to €25,000. This follows a similar move recently by Italy to raise the VAT registration threshold to €60,000.

The current EU VAT Directive 2006/112/EC permits member countries to exempt companies from registering and complying for VAT if their taxable turnover is below €5,000 per annum. Countries which acceded to the EU after 1978 may use their existing threshold at the time of joining the EU.