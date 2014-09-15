Luxembourg VAT 2015 changes

A ranges of Luxembourg VAT compliance changes have been proposed, including:

New measures to improve the VAT regime in tax free zones. This includes the elimination of potential double taxation on goods in VAT suspension released into a free zone.

The supply of art and antiques is to be reclassified from the standard VAT rate of 15% to the reduced VAT rate of 6%.

Auctioneers may apply for the use of the profit margin scheme, rather than conventional input/output VAT in relation to sales of art, antiques and other used goods

If approved by Parliament, the above measures will be implemented from 1 January 2015.