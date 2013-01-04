VATLive > Blog > European News > Luxembourg VAT compliance 2013 update - Avalara

Luxembourg VAT compliance 2013 update

  • Jan 4, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Luxembourg has confirmed a range of VAT compliance changes this week which are to be implemented for 1 January 2013.  They include of number of changes as part of the implementation of the EU electronic VAT Directive.

The principle changes include:

  • Luxembourg is to implement all of the requirements of the EU e-invoicing directive
  • Electronic filing of VAT returns and intra-community sales lists will be compulsory.  There is an exception for businesses only filing returns on an annual basis.
  • The trigger for a VAT liability on receipt of payments has increase from  €300,000 to €500,000
  • The threshold for charging Luxembourg VAT on the supply of goods or services is to rise to €25,000

