Luxembourg VAT compliance 2013 update
- Dec 1, 2012 | Richard Asquith
Luxembourg has confirmed a range of VAT compliance changes this week which are to be implemented for 1 January 2013. They include of number of updates as part of the implementation of the EU electronic VAT Directive.
The principle changes include:
- Luxembourg is to implement all of the requirements of the EU e-invoicing directive.
- Electronic filing of VAT returns and intra-community sales lists will be compulsory. There is an exception for businesses only filing returns on an annual basis.
- The trigger for a VAT liability on receipt of payments has increase from €300,000 to €500,000.
- The threshold for charging Luxembourg VAT on the supply of goods or services is to rise to €25,000.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara