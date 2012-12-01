Luxembourg VAT compliance 2013 update

Luxembourg has confirmed a range of VAT compliance changes this week which are to be implemented for 1 January 2013. They include of number of updates as part of the implementation of the EU electronic VAT Directive.

The principle changes include:

Luxembourg is to implement all of the requirements of the EU e-invoicing directive.

Electronic filing of VAT returns and intra-community sales lists will be compulsory. There is an exception for businesses only filing returns on an annual basis.

The trigger for a VAT liability on receipt of payments has increase from €300,000 to €500,000.

The threshold for charging Luxembourg VAT on the supply of goods or services is to rise to €25,000.

