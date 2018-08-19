From 31 July 2018, Luxembourg has introduced VAT Groups which permit closely bound, but legally independent, tax payers to file a single, combined VAT return. This enables them to minimise VAT payments and potential losses. This is based on Article 11 of the EU VAT Directive, and follows the ECJ Commission v Luxembourg C-274/15 judgement, which banned the former independent group of persons scheme for certain financial services groups.

The conditions for Luxembourg VAT Groups are: