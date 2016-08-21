Luxembourg VAT liabilities

Luxembourg is planning to tighten responsibilities and liabilities on VAT fraud in a number of areas in a new law. Potential changes include:

Fines for non compliance will extend to up to €10,000 (currently €5,000)

Criminal liability, which brings a potential prison term of up to 5 years, will be extended to VAT fraud

Penalties on VAT liabilities will be extended to up to 50% of any evaded VAT

Shared VAT liabilities for and persons preparing or supervising the preparation of VAT returns. This could be applied if Luxembourg VAT rules are not followed.