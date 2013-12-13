Luxembourg wins €1.1bn EU VAT compensation for 2015 digital changes

Luxembourg has secured up to €1.1 billion compensation from EU states as part of imminent changes on 1 January 2015 to EU VAT rules on the sales of digital services (online games, films, TV, music, apps and e-books) to consumers. The UK stands to gain over €360m per annum going forward from the reforms, although the changes will impose new, onerous VAT burdens on UK small companies.

2015 B2C digital servies changes

From the 1 January 2015, the rules change on which country’s VAT rate to charge on B2C sales of digital services. Instead of charging the local VAT rate of the digital services provider, the VAT rate of the consumer must be levied instead. Since many large US electronic services providers have located their EU headquarters in Luxembourg for its low taxes on such services, this means a big shift in tax receipts from Luxembourg to the other 27 member states. The UK estimates it will receive over €1.2bn in new UK VAT receipts between 2016 and 2018 as it will be receiving 20% UK VAT on each sale of an e-book or app to a UK consumer whereas previously Luxembourg would have received the VAT. Ireland has put its estimated gain at €300m over the next three years.

Luxembourg VAT losses on 2015