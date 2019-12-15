Macedonia VAT lottery Dec 2019

Macedonia has launched a VAT receipt lottery to boost tax revenues.

The scheme is designed to encourage consumers to ensure they receive VAT invoices from shops, and therefore reduce the incidence of unreported VAT. Other EU countries to have implemented such VAT receipt lotteries includes: Italy, Greece, Malta, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia and Portugal

‘My VAT’ lottery offers consumers the chance to win cash prizes based on the unique invoice number for their purchases. The consumers can scan their receipts on a government portal for daily draws of winning numbers. Prizes of between 1,000 (€63,000) and 3,000 denar (€189,000) are available for daily draws.