Malaysia 2018 GST changes
- Jan 2, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Malaysian 2018 Budget introduced a number changes to the Goods and Services Tax regime. These include:
- Reclassifying the sale of newspapers, journals and books as nil-rated
- Exempting local government services from GST
- Exempting from GST management and maintenance services for certain housing development.
The above changes came into effect on 1 January 2018.
Jan-11-2023
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara