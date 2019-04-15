Malaysia foreign e-services 6% SST

The Malaysian parliament has approved a Bill imposing its new Sales and Service Tax (SST) on foreign providers of digital services to local consumers.

The 6% tax will apply to digital, or e-services, including: downloads/steaming media; gaming; e-books; software; automated e-learning; SaaS supplies; storage; and subscription sites etc. Malaysian consumers are defined based on any two of the following criteria:

Ordinarily resident in Malaysia

User with a Malayzian IP address

Customer who makes payments via Malaysian-registered credit card

The amendment to the SST laws will apply to both service providers and platforms that bill on behalf of non-resident providers. These providers and marketplaces will be obliged to register with the Malaysian tax office to report and remit applicable Services Tax