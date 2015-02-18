Malaysia e-book GST rate debate

As Malaysia prepares for the introduction of a full Goods & Services Tax regime from 1 April 2015, there is still a debate as to whether e-books and printed books should enjoy a nil rate classification.

The proposed Malaysian GST rate is 6% for all taxable goods and services. Printed reference books, dictionaries and encyclopedias will be subject to a nil rating. Other books, including electronic books, will be at the standard rate. They were not subject to tax under the current Sales and Services Taxes.

This will create a problem since foreign e-book providers, such as Amazon Kindle, will not have to charge GST on their sales to Malaysian consumers.