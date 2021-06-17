VATLive > Blog > Malaysia > Malaysia Sales and Services Tax easement

Malaysia Sales and Services Tax easement

  • Jun 17, 2021 | Avalara

The Malaysian tax authorities, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, will provide relief from interest and penalties on payments of SST between May and August 2021.

The application for remission shall be made via the TaxPayer Access Point (“TAP”), together with the supporting documents as follows:-

  • Application letter for remission of penalty

  • Proof of payment 

  • GST Account Statement before payment is made

Malaysia reintroduced its Sales and Service Tax (SST) indirect sales tax from 1 September 2018. It replaced the 6% Goods and Services Tax (GST) consumption tax, which was suspended on 1 June 2018. GST was only introduced in April 2015.

