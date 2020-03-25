VATLive > Blog > Malta > Malta delays VAT on coronavirus

  • Mar 25, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Commission of Revenues has delayed the filing and payment deadlines for Value Added Taxes and other government levies in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Most taxpayers have been given an additional month for the next two VAT reporting quarters.

