Malta delays VAT on coronavirus
- Mar 25, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Commission of Revenues has delayed the filing and payment deadlines for Value Added Taxes and other government levies in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Most taxpayers have been given an additional month for the next two VAT reporting quarters.
Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara