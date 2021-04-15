Malta increase in VAT registration threshold

The Maltese government has announced in its 2021 budget plans to raise its Value Added Tax registration threshold. The European Commission has confirmed that it will consider the change.

It is proposing to increase the annual sales threshold for mandatory registration from €20,000 to €30,000. The change would apply from 1 January 2024. THe existing threshold had been authorised until 31 December 2024.

Foreign businesses may not take advantage of the threshold; they must register from the first taxable sale.