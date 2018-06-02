Malta raises VAT registration threshold
- Jun 2, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Malta has increased its VAT registration threshold for the provision of services from €14,000 to €20,000 per annum. The threshold for the supply of taxable goods has been raised to €17,000 from €12,000.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara