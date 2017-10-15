Malta raises VAT registration threshold
- Oct 15, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The 2018 Maltese Budget includes a proposal to increase the country’s VAT registration threshold from €14,000 to €20,000.
Non-resident companies must immediately VAT register if they are providing taxable supplies in Malta. The exception is e-commerce sales by foreign companies to Maltese consumers. In this case, there is a distance selling threshold of €35,000 per annum.
