The Mauritius VAT compliance regime is changing following this week’s 2015/16 budget.

Then changes include:

The VAT registration threshold is to rise to MUR6 million per annum

VAT exemptions for plant and equipment for the oil extraction and production industry

An import VAT exemption for organic produce is to be introduced

The levy on telephone SMS messages is being scrapped from July

Companies with a turnover below MUR 10 million may opt for monthly VAT returns instead of quarterly

The standard VAT rate in Mauritius is 18%.