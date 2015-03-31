VATLive > Blog > VAT > 2015 Mauritius VAT changes - Avalara

Mauritius VAT changes

  • Mar 31, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Mauritius VAT changes

The Mauritius VAT compliance regime is changing following this week’s 2015/16 budget.

Then changes include:

  • The VAT registration threshold is to rise to MUR6 million per annum
  • VAT exemptions for plant and equipment for the oil extraction and production industry
  • An import VAT exemption for organic produce is to be introduced
  • The levy on telephone SMS messages is being scrapped from July
  • Companies with a turnover below MUR 10 million may opt for monthly VAT returns instead of quarterly

The standard VAT rate in Mauritius is 18%.

Click for free VAT & GST news

Click for free VAT info

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara