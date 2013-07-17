Mexico imposes electronic invoices
- Jul 17, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The Mexican VAT authorities are to require large companies to produce approved electronic invoices from the start of 2014.
Any business with a turnover in excess of MXN 250k will be obliged to issues einvoices. Companies below this level can do so too on a voluntary basis.
The mirrors the EU 2nd VAT Directive of Invoices, which required all member states to use e-invoices from the start of 2013.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara