Mexico imposes electronic VAT invoices April 2014
- Mar 1, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Mexico is to require all taxable persons to issue electronic invoices from 1 April 2014.
The requirement obliges Mexican businesses and VAT registered entrepreneurs to issue the Mexican VAT invoices as Comprobante Fiscal Digital por Internet (CFDI) formats, with the required digital signature.
Electronic invoices must include the following details:
- Name and registered address of the supplier
- Federal tax number of the supplier and the customer
- Description, quantity and unit price of the goods or services
- VAT rate used and calculation
- Foreign currency rate used, if appropriate
- Customs details for imports and exports
- Approved digital signature.
The Mexican tax office has also made available a mobile App version of the electronic VAT invoice compiler, and can be downloaded off the SAT website.
