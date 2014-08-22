Mexico VAT credits on temporary imports
- Aug 22, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Mexican VAT payers will now be entitled to import VAT refunds for goods imported temporarily. The relief will be conditional on claims being submitted within a year of the VAT being suffered.
The new regime will be back dated to January 2014 for companies registered under the special tax on production and services, IEPS.
The tax refund will be due no more than 20 days after the application.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara