Mexico updates VAT on foreign e-services providers
- May 16, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Mexico is to impose Value Added Tax collection obligations on non-resident providers of digital or electronic service providers to consumers. This includes downloads or streaming media, app’s, e-books, journals and dating websites. It has this week confirmed the process for withholding VAT on the new regime.
VAT will be imposed from 1 June 2020, and foreign providers must be VAT registered by 1 July to complete the first returns. VAT in Mexico is currently 16%.
Providers must appoint a fiscal representative. Invoices are not required, but simplified withholding VAT vouchers must be produced and files online.
Check Avalara's global electronic and digital services VAT guide.
Latest Mexican news
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara