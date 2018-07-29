Moldova cuts hotel VAT
Moldova has proposed recategorising the VAT rate on hotel and restaurant services from the standard 20% rate to the reduced rate of 10%. The new rate will apply form October 2018.
Tourism tax subsidy
Few countries in the EU charge full VAT on such hospitality services. Countries such as Ireland and Germany have long provided a tax subsidy to this key sector, with considerable boosts in job creation and international visitor numbers.
|Country
|Hotel VAT rate
|Restaurant VAT rate
|Theatres, Cinema VAT rate
|Standard VAT rate
|UK
|20%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|Ireland
|9%
|9%
|9%
|23%
|France
|10%
|10%
|10%
|20%
|Germany
|7%
|19%
|7%
|19%
|Italy
|10%
|10%
|10%
|22%
