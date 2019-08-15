Moldova tourist tax rise

Moldovia has proposed raising its hotel, accommodation and restaurant VAT rates. The plan includes a rise from the reduced 10% rate to the standard 20%. This is against the European trend, where most countries have now reclassified their tourist-related VAT rates to their reduced rate levels.

In addition, Moldova is to introduce a €200 VAT and customs threshold exemption for the personal imports of packages.

The measures are part of a package for reforms to enable the recommencement of aid from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union.