Moldova tourist tax rise
- Aug 15, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Moldovia has proposed raising its hotel, accommodation and restaurant VAT rates. The plan includes a rise from the reduced 10% rate to the standard 20%. This is against the European trend, where most countries have now reclassified their tourist-related VAT rates to their reduced rate levels.
In addition, Moldova is to introduce a €200 VAT and customs threshold exemption for the personal imports of packages.
The measures are part of a package for reforms to enable the recommencement of aid from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara