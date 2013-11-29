Morocco introduces reverse charge for VAT non-resident traders

The Moroccan Finance Act 2014 contains plans to close the option of non-resident traders (no permanent establishment or nexus) to VAT register. Instead, the VAT reverse charge will apply.

The new Act proposes that instead the recipient of any goods or services would instead be responsible for the recording of the sale of any transactions. This is known as the reverse charge, and used extensively across Europe. It helps reduce the VAT compliance burden, and the number of instance where VAT registrations are required.