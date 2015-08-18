Netherlands clarifies tax point prior to supply

The Netherlands Supreme Court has clarified that invoices issued prior to the performance of a taxable supply will trigger the tax point – the day when Dutch VAT is calculated and becomes liable.

The case under review concerned the provision of business construction services. A contract was issued with the Dutch VAT due, and the customer deducted the input VAT from their next tax return even though they had not yet paid it or the construction provided. The Dutch tax authorities challenged this, and held the company had no right to deduct the VAT.