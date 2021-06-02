VATLive > Blog > Netherlands > Netherlands COVID-19 VAT relief update

Netherlands COVID-19 VAT relief update

  • Jun 2, 2021

The Netherlands has extended a range of VAT reliefs out to 1 October 2021 to help businesses during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The reliefs include:

  • Provision of temporary healthcare workers is exempt from VAT, meaning no VAT is charged but may not be collected on any inputs. Such services are normally subject to the standard VAT rate
  • Vaccine tests are nil-rated for VAT
  • VAT on face masks will remain zero-rated

However, the deferral of regular VAT payments will still come to an end on 1 July 2021. This means repayments of any VAT due will commence on 1 October 2021.

Need help with your Dutch VAT compliance?



Researching Dutch VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Netherlands VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Download the full guide

VAT rallies to the COVID-19 business challenge

This article is taken from our new guide which explains the measures  business needs to take to capitalise on the liquidity prospects available in the COVID pandemic... how tax automation can help in this respect... and what might be coming next.

Download the guide
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe