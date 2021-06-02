Netherlands COVID-19 VAT relief update

The Netherlands has extended a range of VAT reliefs out to 1 October 2021 to help businesses during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The reliefs include:

Provision of temporary healthcare workers is exempt from VAT, meaning no VAT is charged but may not be collected on any inputs. Such services are normally subject to the standard VAT rate

Vaccine tests are nil-rated for VAT

VAT on face masks will remain zero-rated

However, the deferral of regular VAT payments will still come to an end on 1 July 2021. This means repayments of any VAT due will commence on 1 October 2021.