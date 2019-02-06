VATLive > Blog > European News > Netherlands cuts e-book VAT 2020

Netherlands cuts e-book VAT 2020

  • Feb 6, 2019 | Richard Asquith

The Netherlands has confirmed that it will harmonise its VAT rate on electronic books and journals to the reduced 9% rate from 1 January 2020.

The confirmation of the Dutch government’s plans comes following the EU member states' decision last year to end the VAT anomaly between printed and electronic books and online newspapers and journals. Previously, printed books were permitted to be taxed at reduced or nil rates; but online versions of the same goods had to be taxed at the standard rate of each member state.

Need help with your Dutch VAT compliance?



Researching Dutch VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Netherlands VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe