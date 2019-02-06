Netherlands cuts e-book VAT 2020

The Netherlands has confirmed that it will harmonise its VAT rate on electronic books and journals to the reduced 9% rate from 1 January 2020.

The confirmation of the Dutch government’s plans comes following the EU member states' decision last year to end the VAT anomaly between printed and electronic books and online newspapers and journals. Previously, printed books were permitted to be taxed at reduced or nil rates; but online versions of the same goods had to be taxed at the standard rate of each member state.