Netherlands cuts e-book VAT 2020
- Feb 6, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Netherlands has confirmed that it will harmonise its VAT rate on electronic books and journals to the reduced 9% rate from 1 January 2020.
The confirmation of the Dutch government’s plans comes following the EU member states' decision last year to end the VAT anomaly between printed and electronic books and online newspapers and journals. Previously, printed books were permitted to be taxed at reduced or nil rates; but online versions of the same goods had to be taxed at the standard rate of each member state.
Need help with your Dutch VAT compliance?
Researching Dutch VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses