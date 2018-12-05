Netherlands introduces VAT threshold

The Netherlands is to introduce a €25,000 annual VAT registration threshold from 1 January 2020.

The current threshold is nil in the Netherlands, which is one of the very few EU member states not to have a VAT registration threshold. The Netherlands had to apply to the European Commission to set the limit, and this was granted on 4 December 2018. The threshold only applies to resident businesses. Non-resident businesses have to register from the first taxable supply. However, B2C e-commerce businesses based in the EU do not have to register in the Netherlands until they sell more than €100,000 in any year. This is based on the distance selling threshold simplifications for EU-based traders only.